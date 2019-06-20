Arkansas Woman Files Paternity Suit Against Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Biden

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) – An Arkansas woman has filed a paternity suit against Hunter Biden, the son of former vice president and presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Lunden Alexis Roberts of Independence County filed the petition for paternity and child support May 28 in Independence County Circuit Court. Public records list a Batesville woman with the same name as the 28-year-old.
Clint Lancaster, an attorney for Roberts, confirmed Thursday that listed defendant is the son of Joe Biden. Lancaster said that Hunter Biden had not been served paperwork but that Roberts’ attorneys have been in contact with Biden’s attorneys.
Lancaster said that Roberts views this matter as a parenting issue and not a political one. He said that Roberts would like to settle the matter out of court, but the case will take as long as necessary for her to receive child support.