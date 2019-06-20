Arkansas Woman Files Paternity Suit Against Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Biden

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. ( ) – An Arkansas woman has filed a paternity suit against Hunter Biden, the son of former vice president and presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Lunden Alexis Roberts of Independence County filed the petition for paternity and child support May 28 in Independence County Circuit Court. Public records list a Batesville woman with the same name as the 28-year-old.

The suit says that Roberts and Biden were in a relationship and that the child, born in August 2018, is a result of that relationship.