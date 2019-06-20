Deadline Approaching To Apply For Arkansas Scholarship Lottery

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — If you are interested in applying for the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery the deadline is quickly approaching.

Since 2009, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has been able to provide nearly $1 billion worth of scholarships to more than 500,000 students at 47 different colleges, universities and technical schools in the Natural State.

"That’s a lot of students, a lot of scholarships, a lot of money. You can’t deny, whether you support lottery or don’t support lottery — you can’t deny its impact on education in Arkansas," said Donna Bragg of Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

The deadline to apply is July 1, 2019.

