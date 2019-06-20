Fort Smith Woman Wins Big On ‘The Price Is Right’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A Fort Smith woman will be doing a lot of traveling in the future, thanks to her big win on a popular game show.

Quinn Acosta went to Los Angeles with her cousin, Jocelyn Hampton of Springdale, to take their grandmother, Nina Dorrough of Paris, on a "bucket list" trip to see "The Price Is Right" live.

Instead, Acosta was the one called to "come on down."

Acosta was surprised when she got the closest bid on the first price, a trip to Huntington Beach. She then played a game called "Flip Flops" and correctly guessed the price of a new Seadoo personal watercraft and trailer.

Acosta next won the spin of the Big Wheel, and registered her shock to host Drew Carey.

"What is happening?" she says in astonishment, right after being told she was headed for the show's finale, the Showcase Showdown.

She finished the game by winning the Showcase Showdown. Her bid of $28,000 was about $5,000 less than the actual price of her showcase — trips to Brazil, Greece and Thailand. Her opponent went over on his bid, making Acosta the big winner.

"The Price Is Right" can be seen weekdays at 10 a.m. on Channel 5.