Highway 64 To Open As A Crossover Until Bridges Are Reconstructed

ROLAND, Okla. (KFSM) — A portion of Highway 64 over the Garrison Avenue Bridge in Roland was shut down when historic flooding hit the River Valley.

After the water receded, two bridges in between Roland and Moffett were left severely damaged. The Arkansas River had washed out portions under the bridges.

"What we are going to have to do is take up part of the approaches on the bridges, put soil and materials down there to replace everything that is missing and then put the roadway back in place," said Kenna Mitchell with Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Until the work is complete, ODOT has shut down the Hwy. 64 eastbound lane in between Roland and Moffett.

The westbound lane is still open to drivers but those who need to use the eastbound lane to go into Fort Smith will have to use detours.

ODOT announced on Thursday (June 20) that the current open westbound lane will be turned into a crossover, likely by Monday (June 24). This means east and westbound traffic will use the same side of the highway.

ODOT is urging drivers to use caution and expect the crossover to be highly traveled.

ODOT also expects work on the two damaged bridges to last a few months or more.