Justice Hill To Transfer Before Playing For Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Justice Hill skipped his senior season of high school basketball to enroll early and play for Mike Anderson at Arkansas.

At the end of the season, Anderson was fired and now the Little Rock Christian product is leaving the program despite never playing a game for the Razorbacks. Hill made the announcement on Twitter.

I have no future comments right now. pic.twitter.com/OqCzJXTFwa — Justice Hill (@_justicehill) June 20, 2019

Hill said playing football for the Razorbacks could be a possibility. He led Little Rock Christian to the 2018 5A state championship and Hill was named the Landers Award winner, which is given to the top football player in the state.