Little Flock Man Found Nude, Peeping In Teen's Window

LITTLE FLOCK (KFSM) — Little Flock police arrested a man for voyeurism after they found him completely nude and peering into a teenager’s window.

Kenneth Melvin Moisey, 81, also faces misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and disorder conduct.

Officers found Moisey on Wednesday (June 19) evening near the 3100 block of Woods Lane, where he is alleged to have been peeping into a 16-year-old’s window, according to a police spokesman.

Moisey was being held Thursday (June 20) at the Benton County Jail with no bond set. He’s due July 29 in Benton County Circuit Court.

Voyeurism is a Class D felony when the victim is under 17, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-16-102.

Class D felonies are punishable by up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.