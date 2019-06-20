Mold Allergy Concerns Rise As Flood Waters Recede

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVER VALLEY (KFSM) — If you have a stuffy nose, watery eyes and itchy throat, you may be wondering what's causing it.

As the heat and humidity continue to spike, so will allergies. It all comes down to one thing, moisture in the air.

Doctors say those affected by the flood will have issues with allergies because of indoor mold, but the majority of us are exposed as soon as we open our front door.

For those suffering right now, there are several ways to get help.

"The other thing there's lots of good medication... over the counter medication and prescription to help suppress your symptoms and then for people who can't get by with those we actually offer immunotherapy, which are allergy injections and you can take that to help mold allergy," said Dr. Blake Scheer, Little Rock Allergy and Asthma Clinic.

Hot summer temperatures in Arkansas and moisture go hand in hand with causing the mold issue.

If you have a stuffy nose, sneezing, watery eyes, shortness of breath or other bothersome symptoms that don't seem to go away, see your doctor.