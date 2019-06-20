New Development Going Up In Downtown Springdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — A new five-story building will be going up in Downtown Springdale, but it's unclear whether or not any old buildings will be demolished to make room.

The Springdale Chamber of Commerce announced the construction of the new building at a meeting on Thursday (June 20).

The Chamber says the building will be used for a variety of things including retail shops, a restaurant with a "play" component and 48 apartment units.

The three companies adding the structure, Runway Group, Blue Crane and Ropeswing Group, say it will be a "mixed-use" building, and it will take over the old Ryan's and San Jose stores on Emma Avenue. This will be the companies first development outside of Bentonville.

"Our companies all believe that downtowns are really the heartbeat of communities and great downtowns make great cities," said Mike Malone, Runway Group Chief Collaboration Officer. "We see the future of downtown Springdale and so many other investors have already come in and done great things— we want to be a part of it and help stoke it as well."

The Ropeswing Group's restaurant will be called "The Traveling Place" and will be modeled after "The Holler" in Bentonville.

Construction will begin this year, and Malone says it will be about a 15-month project and is set to open by 2021.

Malone says he wasn't sure how much the development will cost.