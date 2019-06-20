× Noland Leaving Razorbacks Football To Focus On Baseball Career

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Just a few days after he completed his freshman season with the Arkansas baseball squad, dual sport athlete Connor Noland has made the decision to give up football to focus on his baseball career.

Noland, who played significant snaps as a true freshman at quarterback, announced on Twitter that he would give up his fall with the Razorbacks. Arkansas brought in a pair of graduate transfers at the position as Ben Hicks came in from SMU and Nick Starkel came from Texas A&M.

Noland appeared in one game, starting one, for the football team in 2018 as he threw for 255 yards and a touchdown while throwing two interceptions.

“We’re excited for Connor and his future in baseball,” Arkansas football coach Chad Morris said. “He’s a tremendous competitor, an outstanding athlete and a Razorback who will succeed in anything he does. I can’t wait to be in the seats at Baum-Walker next spring to watch him pitch.”

On the diamond, Noland was a mainstay in the Arkansas pitching rotation and made a start in the College World Series. For the season, Noland went 3-5 with a 4.02 ERA with 55 strikeouts and just 14 walks in 78.1 innings of work.

“We’re happy for Connor,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. “We know this decision wasn’t easy, as his love for both sports has been apparent since we first met him. We’re happy that he was able to come to this decision on his own with his family. Thank you to coach Chad Morris for allowing Connor to achieve his dream of playing both football and baseball at the University of Arkansas. I look forward to working with Connor this summer and into the fall as we get ready for our 2020 season.”