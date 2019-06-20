× True Grit Events Taking Place Friday, Saturday In Chaffee Crossing

CHAFFEE CROSSING (KFSM) — Racers will be walking, running and riding through Chaffee Crossing this weekend as the 8th annual True Grit event kicks off.

The event includes a True Grit 5K on Friday and the True Grit Ride on Saturday. Both events take place starting in the Chaffee Crossing Historic District.

The 5K race takes place Friday (June 21) starting at 6:30 p.m. at 7313 Terry Street in Chaffee.

Bike riders can take place in the True Grit Ride starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday. The Ride features races of 10, 30, 45, 62 and 105 miles.

Participants in the True Grit events who have preregistered online will get timing chips and free event t-shirts, a free goodie bag with a surprise gift and free barbecue, tea and up to two beers at the kick-off party and packet pickup on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Those who didn’t register online can register on Friday from 4-6 p.m. Packet pickup for the Ride will be from 6-6:30 a.m. on Saturday, as well at the event location on Terry Street.

Discounts are available to those who sign up for both the 5K and the Bike Ride.

More information on the races are available on the 5K Facebook page and the Ride Facebook page.

5NEWS is a proud sponsor of this event.