Alma Issues Boil Water Notice After Construction Crew Severs Water Main

ALMA (KFSM) — Parts of Alma are under a boil order after a water main break Friday (June 21) morning on Collum Lane, according to Mayor Jerry Martin.

Areas affected include parts of town south of Interstate 40, south of Collum Lane and east of U.S. 71.

Residents are urged to boil water briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water should be used to make ice.

Martin said a contractor struck the city’s primary 14-inch line that leaves Alma’s water treatment facility and dispenses water to residents. Crews are on scene and should have the main repaired but 1 p.m.

