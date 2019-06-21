× Former Elkins Police Officer Gets Probation In Forgery Case

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A former Elkins police officer was given five years probation for forging legal documents as part of his divorce proceedings.

James Todd, 49, pleaded guilty Thursday (June 20) in Washington County Circuit Court to second-degree forgery, a Class C felony.

Todd must pay a $1,000 fine and is barred from owning a firearm. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

In October 2018, Todd forged divorce papers and sent them to his wife in South Carolina, according to an arrest affidavit.

Todd downloaded a divorce decree from the Internet and put their names on it, then added an authentic Washington County seal.

He placed a fake file mark on the document and signed a fraudulent judge’s name, Judge Stephen M. Kearney, the affidavit said.

An Internet search showed no such judge in the United States, the affidavit said.

Todd was initially put on administrative leave before being fired, according to Elkins police.

He was hired in 2013 as a school resource officer but most recently served as a corporal in the patrol division.