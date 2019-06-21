Fort Smith Police Investigating Early Morning Hit And Run On Towson Avenue

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are looking for the person involved in a hit-and-run accident early Friday that damaged a Towson Avenue business.

Police responded to the accident at 3:05 a.m., said Aric Mitchell, public information officer for the Fort Smith Police Department.

A Chevrolet S10 pickup left the roadway, went through a utility pole and came to rest in the business at 4300 Towson Ave.

Mitchell said the driver fled the scene, and no witnesses saw the person who fled.

The road was shut down for a short time overnight until OG&E could shut off the power and remove low-hanging wires that had been attached to the destroyed pole, Mitchell said.

Cherie Hill, whose son-in-law owns the business, said she was called to the scene because her daughter and son-in-law are out of town.

She said police are now in possession of the pickup, which destroyed the business’ front glass door and windows. A bicycle was also found in the road, but Hill said they believe it simply fell out of the bed of the pickup.

Hill said she stayed on scene most of the night to keep looters away, but now the building’s owner is there and plans to board up the building until repairs can be made.

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to call the Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Or call the Fort Smith Police.