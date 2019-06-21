× Lanes Closing, New Stops Added As Part Of Fayetteville Improvement Projects

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Two streets will have lane closures next week for sidewalk improvements, and a nearby intersection will get new stops in Fayetteville next week.

Starting Monday (June 24), the city will begin construction on sidewalk improvements at North Gregg Avenue and East Township Street. Thework will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, and possibly a Saturday or two, for the next four weeks. Extended periods of rain could delay construction.

To accommodate the workers, the outer northbound lane of Gregg Avenue south of Township will close. Traffic on Township will be narrowed. Flaggers will be in place to help direct traffic. The street will reopen at night and through weekends.

The project includes connecting new sidewalks to existing ones, adding access ramps and adding new curbs and gutters on Township to improve stormwater drainage.

Also Monday, a T-intersection just off East Township will become a three-way stop.

Previously, drivers on Green Acres Road would have to wait for thru traffic on Colt Square Drive before preceding left or right. Starting Monday, that intersection will become an all-way stop. The first vehicle to approach the intersection and stop will have the right of way to proceed first. Pedestrians will have the right of way in crosswalks but must yield to vehicles outside of crosswalks. Cyclists have the rights of pedestrians if they walk their bikes through an intersection.