Missing Van Buren Man, Jessy Pacheco, Found Safe In Guadalajara, Mexico

(KFSM) — Jessy Pacheco, who was reported missing out of Guadalajara, Mexico, has been found safe and alive.

Pacheco was last seen Saturday (June 15) at a club called Strana in Guadalajara and the friend he was with was found dead, according to Pacheco’s family.

Pacheco was supposed to return home from Mexico Tuesday (June 18) and begin his career as a pediatrician.

During a press conference, officials said he was found alive and in good condition and is on his way back to the United States.

Amazing news. Thankful for the work of authorities and extremely grateful that Jessy is safe and will be coming home. Keep him and his family in your prayers. https://t.co/ciFOBIQNnL — Rep. Steve Womack (@rep_stevewomack) June 22, 2019

