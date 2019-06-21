Opening Of Sebastian County FEMA Flood Disaster Recovery Center Delayed

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — The opening of the Sebastian County Disaster Recovery Center set for Sunday, June 23, has been delayed until further notice.

At this time it’s unclear why the recovery center, which was set to be located at Central Mall in Fort Smith, will not be opening as scheduled.

In the meantime, flood survivors living in the Fort Smith area can visit the recovery center in Sequoyah County, Oklahoma.

The Sequoyah County Recovery Center is located at the Moffett Public Schools parking lot, 701 Belt Ave. Moffett, OK. 74946.

The center is open Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

Flood survivors can visit any open Disaster Recovery Center for assistance. Use the FEMA mobile app or visit www.fema.gov/disaster-recovery-centers for center locations and times.