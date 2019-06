BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A portion of Punkin Hollow Road in Benton County will close for the next two weeks starting Tuesday (June 25).

Punkin Hollow Road will be closed from Northwest 12th Street to Peach Orchard Road starting at 8 a.m. It will remain closed until 3 p.m. on Friday, July 5.

Street crews will be performing concrete dig outs and replacing cross sections of pavement.

Inclement weather could halt work and delay reopening.

The map below shows detours around the closed section of road.