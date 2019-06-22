× Alma Boil Order To Continue After Tests Show Water Contaminated

ALMA (KFSM) — A boil order placed on parts of Alma after a water main break has been expanded to all of Alma and will continue into early next week after tests showed contamination in water samples.

According to Mark Yardley, Public Works Director for Alma, bacteriological analysis of a sample from the city’s water system showed possible contamination due to a water main break Friday (June 21) on Collum Lane that lead to a decrease in water pressure.

“Therefore, as a precaution, all affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption,” Yardley said in a news release Saturday (June 22).

Residents are urged to boil water briskly for one minute prior to use for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water should be used to make ice.

The boil order will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and water sample tests come back clean.

Mayor Jerry Martin said Friday that a contractor struck the city’s primary 14-inch line that leaves Alma’s water treatment facility and dispenses water to residents.