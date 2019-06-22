× Boy Injured Crossing Street In Downtown Prairie Grove, Struck At Intersection

PRAIRIE GROVE — A 12-year-old boy was hit and injured by a pickup while cross the street at an intersection in Prairie Grove on Saturday.

According to Prairie Grove Police, the 12-year-old boy, his older sister and another sibling were crossing Buchanan Street at the intersection with Mock Street as the as the light changed about 12:15 p.m.

Police said a pickup was turning from Mock Street onto Buchanan and struck the boy.

The pickup had a green light, but the pedestrians had a walk sign on their signal, police said. The driver, who was supposed to yield to the pedestrians, failed to do so, police said.

The driver, who remained on the scene, was cited.

The boy had scrapes and bruises, among other possible minor injuries. He was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale but was expected to be OK, police said.

The other two people with him were not injured.