× Multiple Shots Fired At Fayetteville Apartment Complex; One Person Injured

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– Police are on the scene of a shooting in Fayetteville where one person has been injured.

The shooting happened at the Southmont Apartments on Curtis Street in Fayetteville.

One Person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to investigators.

Witnesses told police multiple people fled the scene when the shooting happened.

Police are on scene now and we will bring you up dates as soon as they are available.