Springdale Police On Scene Of Deadly Shooting

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) –Springdale police officers are currently on scene of a deadly shooting.

According to investigators they are looking into the homicide that happened at a McDonald’s on East Robinson.

There is one deceased male victim. Another male has been transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries, according to investigators.

At this time there are no other known victims.

The suspect(s) in the investigation fled in an unknown white passenger car occupied multiple times, according to the Springdale Police Department.

