Thousands Of Arkansans Still Without Power Amid Intense Heat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Thousands of Arkansans remain without power amid intense heat and humidity after storms caused major damage to some areas of the state Wednesday night.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Saturday that about 17,000 Entergy customers still did not have power Friday night, including about 8,000 in Pulaski County. Approximately 65,000 customers reported outages Thursday.

By Saturday afternoon, more than 7,300 were still in the dark.

Some areas aren’t expected to have power restored until Sunday night.

Michael Considine, an Entergy vice president, estimated that more than 100 poles were downed by high winds and possibly thousands of miles of wire would need inspection.

The National Weather Service said much of central and southeastern Arkansas is under a heat advisory Saturday. Temperatures could reach the mid-90s in some areas. In Little Rock, the weather services said it could feel as hot as 103.

