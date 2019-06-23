Gas Leak Reported In Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Black Hills Energy is responding to a reported gas leak in the area of Southeast 2nd and B Streets in downtown Bentonville.

Technicians are working to secure the area before making repairs.

A section of Southeast 2nd Street will be closed during repairs. Service may be temporarily interrupted for up to 25 customers, but they will be notified beforehand.

After making repairs, Black Hills Energy crews will then go door-to-door to relight pilot lights.

Repairs may take up to 24 hours and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

According to a press release from Black Hills Energy, it’s extremely important that customers do not attempt to re-light their own pilot lights on their furnaces or water heaters.