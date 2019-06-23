Semi-Truck Collides With Guard Rail On Bridge In Little Rock, Causes Diesel Fire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — A semi-truck allegedly collided with a guard rail on a bridge over Interstate 440 in Little Rock.

According to the Little Rock Fire Captain Doug Coffman, the 18-wheeler collided with a guard rail causing the cab and the trailer to separate.

One of the fuel tanks fell onto Interstate 30 causing a fireball. Another tank proceeded to leak fuel onto the Interstate.

Slow-going at the South Terminal Interchange. This mail truck couldn’t decide which ramp to take and ran out of time before making a decision. #artraffic is moving but slowly. Expect delays on I-440 and I-30. #ARnews https://t.co/HW2KmKkWZq pic.twitter.com/c56zc1bTJ6 — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) June 23, 2019

The cab of the semi-truck partially hung over the bridge.

Hazmat has been called to the scene to clean the spilled gas. The driver has been transported to a nearby hospital, her condition is unknown at this time.