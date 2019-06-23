× Strong Storms Continue Today

A strong system approaching Arkansas today is bringing the threat for severe weather.

The risk increased in the River Valley to a Level 3 (out of 5). The risk is slightly lower in Northwest Arkansas. All modes of severe weather are possible, especially damaging winds.

The biggest threat will be along the leading edge of the line and any cells that develop ahead of it.

Flash flooding is also a major threat. The line of storms is moving slowly across the area, but dumping torrential rainfall rates.

The severe threat diminishes once the main line of storms pushes southeast. Rain will trail behind it through the evening and overnight.

-Sabrina