Road Closures

All information is from the Arkansas Department of Transportation unless otherwise specified.
Washington County (info also from Washington County Sheriff’s Office).
- Brentwood Rest Area on HWY 71 – Nearly Impassable
- HWY 170 by Rainsong and Peach Tree – Impassable
- Ash Street in Farmington – Underwater
- Terry Street in Farmington – Underwater
- Woolsey (WC 35) – Flooded
- Riverside Park – Flooded
- HWY 71 Near Silver Leaf RV Park – Flooded
- Dye Creek – Flooded
- Hidden Valley – Washed Out
- N Hunter – Flooded, but open for now
- Black Oak/Sew and Chip – Underwater
- 121 Riverside – Evacuated
- 129 Main in West Fork – Evacuated
- Sbanotto (low water bridge) in Tontitown – Underwater
- Strickler Road/HWY 220 – Underwater
- East 1 Avenue (low water bridge) – Underwater
- Robinson Road – Underwater
- South Mally Wagnon – Impassable
- Ditmars, West of Bluemist – Impassable
- Whitehouse Road by Stout Mountain – Impassable
- HWY 62/Illinois River Bridge – Soon to be Impassable
- South of 12917 White House – Impassable
- HWY 71 in Greenland – Impassable
- Snake Branch – Washed Out
- A low water bridge in Johnson – Impassable
- Bethel Blacktop/Viney Gove – Soon to be Impassable
- White Street in Goshen – Underwater
- Edgewood/E HWY 45 – Impassable
- HWY 220 – Washed Out
Crawford County
- HWY 282 – Impassable