Road Closures

Posted 12:27 pm, June 23, 2019, by , Updated at 12:28PM, June 23, 2019

All information is from the Arkansas Department of Transportation unless otherwise specified.

Washington County (info also from Washington County Sheriff’s Office).

  • Brentwood Rest Area on HWY 71 – Nearly Impassable
  • HWY 170 by Rainsong and Peach Tree – Impassable
  • Ash Street in Farmington – Underwater
  • Terry Street in Farmington – Underwater
  • Woolsey (WC 35) – Flooded
  • Riverside Park – Flooded
  • HWY 71 Near Silver Leaf RV Park – Flooded
  • Dye Creek – Flooded
  • Hidden Valley – Washed Out
  • N Hunter – Flooded, but open for now
  • Black Oak/Sew and Chip – Underwater
  • 121 Riverside – Evacuated
  • 129 Main in West Fork – Evacuated
  • Sbanotto (low water bridge) in Tontitown – Underwater
  • Strickler Road/HWY 220 – Underwater
  • East 1 Avenue (low water bridge) – Underwater
  • Robinson Road – Underwater
  • South Mally Wagnon – Impassable
  • Ditmars, West of Bluemist – Impassable
  • Whitehouse Road by Stout Mountain – Impassable
  • HWY 62/Illinois River Bridge – Soon to be Impassable
  • South of 12917 White House –  Impassable
  • HWY 71 in Greenland – Impassable
  • Snake Branch – Washed Out
  • A low water bridge in Johnson – Impassable
  • Bethel Blacktop/Viney Gove – Soon to be Impassable
  • White Street in Goshen – Underwater
  • Edgewood/E HWY 45 – Impassable
  • HWY 220 – Washed Out

Crawford County

  • HWY 282 – Impassable
