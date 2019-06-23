Washington Water Authority Calls For Water Conservation Due To Flooding

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Washington Water Authority (WWA) has issued an immediate request for water conservation for all WWA water customers south of Farmington or Fayetteville, according to a press release.

The request is for anyone in the area between Farmington and Prairie Grove, customers around Hogeye, Strickler, Evansville, any WWA customer south of Prairie Grove, any South, East, or West of West Fork, and all customers in the Sunset and Winslow area.

The flooding of the Illinois River caused a main transmission main that fed the South system of WWA customers to wash out. Crews are working to create a temporary repair connection that will provide some water, but WWA stated it will be less than usual.

WWA requested that any outside watering be stopped and water only be used for human and animal use and consumption at this time.

People seeking further information about the water conservation order can call the WWA offices Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (479)-267-2111.