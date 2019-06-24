Arkansas Family Asks Soldiers To Attend Funeral For Boy Who Wanted To Be An ‘Army Man’

An Arkansas family is asking for U.S. military members to attend the funeral of a 5-year-old boy who wanted to be an “Army Man.”

River “Oakley” Nimmo died Thursday at the age of 5 after an “extensive battle” with neuroblastoma, a very rare form of cancer, according to an obituary posted by Proctor Funeral Home in Camden.

“The family requests anyone that is serving or has served in the any branch of the United States Military to attend in uniform in honor of Oakley’s dream to serve his country,” the obituary says.

The funeral is set for Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Cullendale First Baptist Church at 1850 Cash Road.

Thousands of people had been following Oakley’s battle against cancer online. A Facebook page called “Prayers for Oakley Nimmo” had more than 19,000 likes.