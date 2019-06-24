Two EF-0 Tornadoes Confirmed In Logan County From Sunday Storms

Posted 4:20 pm, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 04:57PM, June 24, 2019
The National Weather Service in Little Rock has confirmed a tornado hit parts of Logan County early Sunday morning.

RATING:  Both rated EF-0 with winds estimated near 80mph. Both tornadoes tracked over nearly the same area.

DAMAGE:  Was mostly confined to rural areas of Logan County; especially west of Highway 309 near the community of Corley.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:  Two separate rotation tracks moved over eastern Logan County on Sunday morning.  The first was around 5:46am and the second was around 6:19am. The tornadoes was confirmed by the NWS & started 4.5mi & 3.2mi SE of Paris. More information is forthcoming.

Both tornado tracks occurred in about the same area as identified with the pink line.

Tornado Damage - Logan County

Picture Credit: Scott Snow

Tornado Damage - Logan County

Picture Credit: Scott Snow

