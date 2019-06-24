Fort Smith Utility Department Adjusting Bills For Historic Flood Victims

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Utility Department is providing adjustments to bills for customers who were directly impacted by the historic flooding along the Arkansas River.

Customers impacted by the flooding will see a $0.00 charge on the following lines in their June bill:

Water Residential Base

Water Residential Volume

AR Safe Drinking Water Fee

Water Sales Tax

Sewer Residential Base

Sewer Residential Volume

Commercial accounts will receive a 50% adjustment, according to the Fort Smith Utility Department.

Sanitation fees will still apply to residential customers.

“The Fort Smith Sanitation Department has worked continuously to help flood victims dispose of debris by collecting flood debris for free and will continue until they have completed all collections,” the Fort Smith Utility Department said in a Facebook post.

The utility department is also offering free disposal at the landfill until June 20, 2019.

“The sanitation fees collected on your utility bill are instrumental in allowing the City to offer these services to the community.”