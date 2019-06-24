Greenwood Man Dies When Car Flips Off Bridge During Flash Flood

GREENWOOD — A Greenwood man died Sunday during flash flooding when his car flipped off a bridge and went into a swollen creek.

Ricky Rocha, 62, was driving a 2009 Toyota Camry eastbound on Highway 10 Spur/Center Street in Greenwood about 7:47 p.m., Arkansas State Police said.

The Camry slid off the wet roadway and went into Heartsill Creek, where it overturned, state police said. Rocha died in the crash.

The area was under a flash flood warning at the time, with heavy rains causing creeks and rivers to swell in the area, said 5NEWS Meteorologist Joe Pennington.