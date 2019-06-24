Greenwood Man Dies When Car Flips Off Bridge During Flash Flood

Posted 4:21 am, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 04:31AM, June 24, 2019

GREENWOOD — A Greenwood man died Sunday during flash flooding when his car flipped off a bridge and went into a swollen creek.

Ricky Rocha, 62, was driving a 2009 Toyota Camry eastbound on Highway 10 Spur/Center Street in Greenwood about 7:47 p.m., Arkansas State Police said.

The Camry slid off the wet roadway and went into Heartsill Creek, where it overturned, state police said. Rocha died in the crash.

The area was under a flash flood warning at the time, with heavy rains causing creeks and rivers to swell in the area, said 5NEWS Meteorologist Joe Pennington.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.