Higher Humidity Returns This Week

After a soaking weekend, the weather will be a lot calmer the next several days. Isolated afternoon storm chances remain but most of the time expect mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures will be rising this week, as well as the humidity.

VIDEO FORECAST

MONDAY FORECAST

Clouds clearing west to east -- highs in the 80s this afternoon

Pool weather returns as well. You may a little extra water in your pool after 3-6 inches of rain fell over the weekend.

HUMIDITY RISING

With all the extra rainfall, it feels a bit humid out there for Monday, but that is only expected to get worse this week as southerly winds return.

STRAY STORM CHANCES THIS WEEK

With the extra humidity and temperatures warming up this week, stray storm chances return. The majority of your week with be mostly sunny, but in the afternoons watch out for a stray storm to develop.

-Matt