FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The HOPE Humane Society is needing several large dog crates to transport several animals out of the United States.

The shelter is asking for 20-30 large pet “taxis” to be donated or borrowed in order to take more than 70 dogs to Canada.

Crate donations along with loaned crates will be accepted and returned (if needed) by the shelter.

You can visit HOPE’S Facebook page for more information.