Lake Wister Campgrounds In Oklahoma Closed Due To Flooding

Posted 5:28 pm, June 24, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA (KFSM) — Several campgrounds along Lake Wister State Park are closed due to flooding.

Victor, Wards and Wister Ridge campgrounds are closed at this time.

Lake officials say they have tried to contact everyone who has reservations for this weekend to let them know of the closing, but if you have not been contacted they ask that you call the office at 918-655-7212 so you can receive a rain check.

Officials say they don’t know when the campgrounds will be reopened, but they will post on Facebook whenever they reopen.

