Priceless! Carrie Underwood, Husband Sing To 5-Month-Old Son In Adorable Video

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) — Oklahoma native and country singer Carrie Underwood shared a video of her 5-month-old son reacting to her singing versus his dad’s singing – and it is priceless!

On Saturday, Underwood shared the video to Instagram with the caption “Everyone’s a critic…”

The video shows Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, singing Vince Gill’s “I Still Believe in You,” to their son, Jacob Fisher, who is not amused.

But then, the 36-year-old Grammy-winning artist steps in, taking over the same song and clearly, winning her son’s heart.

Jacob Fisher is the couple’s second child and was born back in January.

Their first son, Isaiah Michael, turned 4 years old in March.