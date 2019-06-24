Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office Hosting Cookout For Fort Smith Kiwanis Club Summer Boys Camp

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is hosting a cookout Tuesday (June 25) to raise money for the Fort Smith Kiwanis Club Summer Boys Camp.

The cookout will take place at the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office (800 S. A Street in Fort Smith) between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. All money raised will go to help fund this year’s camping cost.

The menu for the cookout includes hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, drinks, and dessert. Everyone in the community is invited.

Each year the Fort Smith Kiwanis Club provides a week-long camping trip at Lake Fort Smith State Park for boys between the ages of 9-11. On the trip, activities include shooting BB guns, fishing, and swimming.

The SCSO says for many campers the trip is the highlight of their year, and many would not get to go anywhere this summer if it was not for the Kiwanis campout.

Camping cost over $100 per boy, according to the SCSO. Fort Smith Kiwanis raises money each year to make sure all of the camp fees are covered and no child is charged for the trip.

The SCSO’s goal is to raise $5,000 during the cookout. They say no donation will be considered too small and none will be considered too large, but to just give as your heart leads you.