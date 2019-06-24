× University Of Utah Student Still Missing One Week After Taking Lyft From Salt Lake City Airport

Family and friends of a missing University of Utah student are pleading for information about her mysterious disappearance, shortly after taking a Lyft ride. Mackenzie Lueck was last seen one week ago.

Last Monday, Lueck’s family says she landed at Salt Lake City International Airport after attending her grandmother’s funeral in California. She took a Lyft from the airport to an address in north Salt Lake. Her family and friends say the 23-year-old hasn’t been seen or heard from since, CBSNews is reporting.

Lueck was last heard from around 1 a.m. on June 17 when she texted her mom saying her flight landed safely at Salt Lake City International Airport. From there, police say, she ordered a Lyft to an address in north Salt Lake but Cauley says Lueck didn’t live in north Salt Lake and she doesn’t know why she went there. Her parents reported her missing three days later.

The Salt Lake City Police Department says Lyft and its driver have cooperated with their investigation. The department says it has not discovered anything that would lead it to believe that Lueck has been harmed.

Lueck’s father told our Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV that they are working on getting subpoenas for her phone records.

Read more at CBSNews.