× Washington Water Authority Customers Under Boil Order Warning

FARMINGTON (KFSM) — Washington Water Authorities customers in southern Washington County are under a boil order notice after Sunday’s (June 23) flooding washed out a main transmission line near Prairie Grove.

Specific areas affected include all of Evansville, all areas from Hogeye south to the Crawford County line, including Strickler; all areas around Arkansas 156 from Hogeye to West Fork, including Arkansas 170 south; all of the southeast phase 2 project, including Sunset Road, Whitehouse Road; all of the Sugar Mountain area; the health tower area in Madison County; area east of West Fork including Low Gap, Mineral Springs and Hazel Valley areas

Other customers affected include those on:

Hogeye Road

Cove Creek Road

Centerpoint Church Road

Brannon Mountain Road

Brentwood Moutain Road

Signal Hill

Residents are urged to boil water briskly for one minute prior to use for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water should be used to make ice.

A water conservation request issued over the weekend is still in effect.

For more information, contact Joshua Moore, general manager of WWA, at 479-267-2111.