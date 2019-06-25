5-Year-Old Cancer Victim River “Oakley” Nimmo Laid To Rest In Camden

CAMDEN, Ark. (KFSM) — 5-year-old cancer victim River ‘Oakley’ Nimmo’s, whose only wish was to be an “Army Man,” dream came true after he was promoted to Honorary Colonel by the Arkansas National Guard following his death.

Tuesday (June 25) Oakley was laid to rest.

He passed away after a hard fought battle with cancer.

“On behalf of the veterans here in Arkansas and the veterans of this country and in this community, we’re honored to be here for him. He’s always going to be our army man, our little soldier, angel,” David Cagle with the Arkansas Air National Guard.

After Oakley passed away last Thursday (June 20) his family had one request, for those who have served in any branch of the United States military to attend the funeral in uniform.

“I didn’t know Oakley Nimmo or his story until about Sunday evening. One of my soldiers found the family’s social media post asking for current or former military members to attend the funeral in dressed uniform,” said Ted Sharp, Arkansas National Guard Captain.

Current and retired military service members answered the call packing into the funeral in Camden.

“It’s really, really heartwarming when you walk in there and you see the show of support for him and his family,” said Sharp.

The service members had this message for Oakley’s loved ones:

“My sincere condolences. I can’t imagine the pain that you feel, but please know that the community here, also the state of Arkansas and the veterans all across the country will support you guys if you ever need anything. Please reach out to us. You’ll be in our hearts and prayers from now on,” said Cagle.

Oakley’s family and friends call the 5-year-old a sweet, fun and loving child.

They say he’s now more alive than ever and will live on in their hearts forever.

Sharp says Oakley faced a lot of things that scared him throughout his battle with cancer, but he soldiered on like a true hero.

Thousands of people have been following Oakley’s battle against cancer on a Facebook page called ‘Prayers for Oakley Nimmo,’ which has more than 20,000 likes.