75th Annual Rodeo Of The Ozarks Begins This Week

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — The 75th annual Rodeo of the Ozarks starts this week (June 26-29) in Northwest Arkansas.

Rodeo of the Ozarks is one of the top 5 largest outdoor rodeos in the U.S., bringing in over 500 of the best cowboys and cowgirls for four nights.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Wednesday (June 26) and Mutton Bustin’ begins at 6:30 p.m. The rodeo is set to start at 7:30 p.m. at Parsons Stadium in Springdale.

The parade will be Saturday (June 29) at 3 p.m. It will begin at the rodeo grounds and proceed west through Downtown Springdale.

Events Mutton Bustin’, Miss Rodeo of the Ozarks and Tough Enough to Wear Pink.

General admission tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for kids. The rodeo begins Wednesday (June 26) and runs through Saturday (June 29).

For more information, you can visit the rodeo’s website or call 1-877-92-RODEO.