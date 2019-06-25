× A Purrrfect Ending: State Police Troopers Rescue Kitten From I-49 Barrier, One Adopts Him

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — An orange and white kitten may have used one of his nine lives on a busy freeway Tuesday, but luckily a pair of Arkansas State Police troopers were there to protect the other eight.

Lt. Matt Toon and Capt. David Cooper from Troop L in Springdale were on patrol Tuesday morning (June 25) when they noticed a kitten terrified and alone against the concrete barrier on Interstate 49 on the southbound inside shoulder near U.S. 412.

The troopers were able to rescue the kitten from the busy interstate, and they took him to Lyon Veterinarian Hospital in Springdale for a checkup and some fluids. They said the kitten was also getting his vaccines.

“He got a clean bill of health!” State Police said in a Facebook post.

The story had an even happier ending: Capt. Cooper decided to take the kitten home. He’s planning to pick the kitten up from the vet on his way home today, and the kitten will be able to spend his first night with his new family.

In the meantime, Capt. Cooper is asking for the public’s help in a very important task — naming the kitten.

You can make your suggestions on their Facebook post.