Boil Water Order Canceled In Alma

ALMA, Ark. (KFSM) — A boil water order for Alma has now been canceled.

According to Mark Yardley, Public Works Director for Alma, bacteriological analysis of a sample from the city’s water system showed possible contamination due to a water main break Friday (June 21) on Collum Lane that lead to a decrease in water pressure.

Mayor Jerry Martin said Friday that a contractor struck the city’s primary 14-inch line that leaves Alma’s water treatment facility and dispenses water to residents.

According to a press release, the city has repaired the ruptured water main and the boil order has been canceled.

An adequate disinfectant level has been established throughout the system and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is now safe to drink.