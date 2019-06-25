Boil Water Order Canceled In Alma

Posted 2:05 pm, June 25, 2019, by

ALMA, Ark. (KFSM) — A boil water order for Alma has now been canceled.

According to Mark Yardley, Public Works Director for Alma, bacteriological analysis of a sample from the city’s water system showed possible contamination due to a water main break Friday (June 21) on Collum Lane that lead to a decrease in water pressure.

Mayor Jerry Martin said Friday that a contractor struck the city’s primary 14-inch line that leaves Alma’s water treatment facility and dispenses water to residents.

According to a press release, the city has repaired the ruptured water main and the boil order has been canceled.

An adequate disinfectant level has been established throughout the system and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is now safe to drink.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.