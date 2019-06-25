Children Events At The LPGA In Bentonville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — More than 100 kids filled up the 17th hole at the LPGA Tuesday (June 25) morning to learn and practice yoga.

The children played games and learned how yoga can help you relax and help you become a better golfer.

This week there's also the Bite events each night starting Wednesday (June 26) to showcase the different food options in Northwest Arkansas.

One event that is new to the lineup this year is the "Always Live Like A Girl Day." Saturday (June 29) girls are invited to the golf course to honor the LPGA players and to inspire them to dream big by seeing the golfers in action.

"It's the first year we are holding this event and it's to honor women and the LPGA tour professionals this week and we are encouraging young women and their families to come out, we've got a scavenger hunt for them to enjoy while they are out here," said Tournament Executive Director Lesley Baker.

