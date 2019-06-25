Estes-Taylor Embracing Role As Benton’s Caddie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM)--Making your professional debut can be a bit overwhelming for some golfers. But that's not the case for Arkansas's Kaylee Benton. And that's because Razorback coach Shauna Estes-Taylor is her caddie this week.

"I actually love caddying, it really keeps me sharp as a coach," Estes-Taylor reflected. "You know, kind of being in the battle with the player I think it helps you be a better coach. Obviously to have that opportunity is special but to watch my girls come out here and compete at the highest level. I know that's their dream and it's just really fun to see them live that out."

"Oh it's awesome," Benton smiled. "She asked if I wanted it and I said there's no other way I'd want it cause her and I make a really good team. And I'm really excited. She reads my putts well and hopefully we can get some to drop."

"When she said she would make this her professional debut I thought it would be comforting for her," coach added. "And also her and I ham and egg it really well out there, you know through the college season I walk with her a lot so I know her game really well. And we'll see what we can do."

Further, a Northewst Arkansas Championship record six former or current Razorbacks are in the field this week, something that wouldn't be possible without the guidance of Estes-Taylor.

"It's really exciting, it says so much about our program and what Shauna has done for us," said Benton.

"I am so excited to see Shauna this week, I can't get enough of her. She's just the best," added Alana Uriell, a recent Arkansas grad.

"Always kind of bugging Shauna for little tips, having her check things in my swing and my putting," two-time champion and longtime LPGA mainstay Stacy Lewis said. "Just nice to get to spend some time with her too."

Joining Lewis, Uriell and Benton are qualifier Dylan Kim, recent NCAA champion Maria Fassi and countrywoman Gaby Lopez. The tournament begins Friday morning at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers.