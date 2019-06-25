Fort Smith Man Gets Over 6 Years In Prison For Possessing A Firearm After Receiving Felony Conviction

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A Fort Smith man has been sentenced to 77 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm after he received a felony conviction.

In July 2018, Arkansas State Police attempted to pull over Joseph Shelby, 33, in Booneville for driving erratically. Shelby sped up and attempted to flee from police, that’s when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch.

Shelby then attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended.

After searching the vehicle, officers found a pistol with its serial number obliterated tucked between the driver’s seat and center console.

Shelby had two prior felony convictions for robbery and theft of property. He pleaded guilty in February 2019 and was sentenced in June 2019 to more than 6 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for knowingly possessing a firearm after a felony conviction.