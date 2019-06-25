Fort Smith Thieves Charge $3,000 On Stolen Credit Cards

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are looking for multiple suspects they say used stolen credit cards at several locations in Fort Smith.

Police say on January 8, a Roland man reported his car had been burglarized and that his personal and work cards were stolen.

Before realizing the theft had taken place, the cards were used at two separate Walgreens, Office Depot and Hobby Lobby on Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. The thieves racked up around $3,000 in charges.

If you have any information about this case you’re asked to call Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME and you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. You can also call FSPD at 479-709-5100.