Fort Smith Woman Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Drug-Trafficking

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A Fort Smith woman has been sentenced to five years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court records, Krisa Dawn Durham, 42, had an outstanding warrant for absconding from parole.

The DEA Task Force and the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office set up surveillance at the Fort Smith hotel Durham was staying at and arrested her after finding meth and scales in her room. She admitted that the meth and scales belonged to her.

The DEA laboratory confirmed that Durham had approximately 41 grams of meth.

Durham was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2018 and entered a guilty plea in February 2019.