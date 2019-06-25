Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In A Centerton Neighborhood

CENTERTON (KFSM) — A helicopter made an emergency landing Tuesday (June 25) morning in the Sienna Estates neighborhood, but none of the four passengers on board were injured, according to officials.

A neighbor tells 5NEWS they saw the helicopter spinning in the air shortly before it landed.

The neighbor said the pilot “did an amazing job controlling it as it went down” as they watched the helicopter lose altitude before it landed in the middle of Curtis Street.

A tractor trailer is on its way to pick up the helicopter, according to Mayor Bill Edwards said.

No other details involving the pilot or the emergency landing were immediately available.

Police and firefighters are still on scene. Police declined to comment, but said they were forwarding the case to the Federal Aviation Administration.