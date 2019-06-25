Investigation Underway After Mother And 4-Year-Old Son Found Slain In Camden Home

Jory Worthen. Photo Courtesy: Camden Police Department.

CAMDEN, Ark. (KFSM) — A mother and her 4-year-old son were found slain in a Camden, Arkansas home, leaving police searching for a 23-year-old man who dated the woman.

Alyssa Cannon. Photo Courtesy: Camden Police Department.

Alyssa Cannon, 20, and her son were found dead around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday (June 25).

Cannon’s family reported her and the boy missing Tuesday morning, saying they hadn’t heard from Alyssa since Saturday (June 22).

Officers are now searching for Jory Worthen in connection with the killings.

Court records show Cannon and Worthen dated. Alyssa filed a protection order against Worthen in October 2017 accusing him of physically abusing her and threatening to kill her.

Alyssa Cannon’s Son. Photo Courtesy: Camden Police Department.

The name of the boy killed was not released by police.

This is a developing story. 

