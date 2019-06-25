× Motorcycle Collides With Riding Lawnmower, Leaving 1 Critical

KINGSTON, Okla. (KFSM) — An unusual collision between a riding lawnmower and a motorcycle left two men injured, including one in critical condition.

The accident happened on Texoma Hills Road about 7:47 p.m. Monday about three miles south and 3.5 miles east of Kingston, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The road is located near the shores of Lake Texoma at the Oklahoma/Texas border.

According to OHP, Eddie L. Cobb, 79, of Kingston was riding his Ranch King Pro riding lawnmower northbound on Texoma Hills Road when he was struck from behind by a 1991 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Michael A. Satterfield, 55, of Durant, Okla.

The accident forced the mower into a ditch on the east side of the road, causing it to come to rest on its side. The motorcycle continued north on the road, where Satterfield came off the motorcycle as they both continued forward.

Cobb was transported by Marshall County EMS to Alliance Health Center in Durant with head, arm and internal injuries. He was listed in fair condition, OHP said.

Satterfield was taken by AirEvac to Medical City Plano in Texas. He was admitted in critical condition with head, arm, leg and internal and external torso injuries.

OHP noted the odor of alcohol on Satterfield, an accident report stated. The cause of the collision was listed as “unsafe speed.”